Province Reports 4,188 positive COVID-19 Cases and 10 Deaths over the Past Week

The latest COVID-19 report from the province is showing a continued increase in positive lab test results and cases linked to long-term and residential care facilities in Nova Scotia. Hospitalizations are also increasing but the risk of severe illness is still the lowest during the current Omicron wave.

For the one week period ending March 30th there were 4,188 positive PCR tests performed at the lab. There were also 53 new hospital admissions due to COVID-19 and 16 discharges.

As of Wednesday, there were 51 people in hospital for COVID-19.

Ten people have died of COVID-19 over the past week.