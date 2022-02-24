Province Reports 46 people in COVID-19 Units in Hospital, 187 New Cases

Nova Scotia has 46 people in hospital who were admitted for COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit. That includes 12 people in ICU.

The province is reporting five new hospital admissions and six discharges.

There are also 304 people in hospital who were identified as positive upon arrival but were admitted for another medical reason, no longer require treatment in a COVID-19 unit, or contracted the virus after being admitted in a medical facility.

Nova Scotia has 187 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 65 cases in Central Zone,43 in Eastern Zone, 49 in Northern Zone and 30 in Western Zone.

There are an estimated 1,903 active cases of the virus.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,826 tests on Wednesday.