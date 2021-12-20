Province Reports 485 New Cases of COVID-19

The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia continues to climb. Heath and Wellness Department officials report 485 new infections, a record high single-day total. It eclipses the previous one-day record, set yesterday at 476. It marks the fifth day in a row there has been a new record high single day total of new cases.

Most of the new cases were in Central Zone with 317. Eastern Zone recorded 57 new cases, while Northern Zone had 36 and Western Zone posted 75 cases.

The province is reporting an outbreak at Parkstone Enhanced Care in Halifax. One resident and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19. No one is in hospital. All staff and residents are fully vaccinated, and all eligible residents have received their booster shot.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 9,198 tests on Sunday.

Nine people are in hospital, including two in ICU.