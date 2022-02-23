Province reports 49 Hospitalizations, 200 New Cases of COVID-19

The number of Nova Scotians being treated in hospital for COVID-19 is continuing to fall.

Health and Wellness Department officials say there 49 people who were admitted to hospital and are receiving specialized care in a dedicated COVID-19 unit. That includes 11 people in ICU. The province is also reporting three new hospital admissions and four discharges.

There are 303 people in hospital who were identified as positive upon arrival in hospital, no longer require specialized care in a COVID-19 or contracted the virus after being admitted to hospital.

There are an additional 200 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 63 in Central Zone, 52 in Eastern Zone, 39 in Northern Zone and 46 in Western Zone.

There are an estimated 1,898 active cases of the virus.