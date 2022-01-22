Province reports 502 new cases of COVID-19

There are 502 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say Central Zone has 219 new infections, Eastern Zone has 88, Northern Zone is reporting 59, and 136 are in Western Zone.

There are no figures available on the number of active cases, or hospital admissions and discharges. There are 82 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit.

There are also 84 people in hospital who were identified as positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or where admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care. There are also 121 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital.