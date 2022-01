Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials are reporting 542 new lab confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are 271 cases in Central Zone, 130 in Eastern Zone, 42 in Northern Zone, and 99 in Western Zone.

There were five new hospital admissions and five discharges. In all 59 people are in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit. Seven people are in ICU.

There are an estimated 6,620 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.