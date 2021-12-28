Province reports 561 new cases of COVID-19

Nova Scotia has 561 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say there are 430 new infections in Central Zone, 54 in Eastern Zone, 39 in Northern Zone and 38 in Western Zone.

There is one additional case related to an outbreak at a ward at the Halifax Infirmary site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre. There are now six patients who have tested positive. All patients are being closely monitored and other infection prevention and control measures are in place. Staff testing is underway.

On Monday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 4292 tests.