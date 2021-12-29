Province Reports 586 New Cases of COVID-19

Nova Scotia has 586 new cases of COVID-19. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials are also reporting that from December 25th to 28th, 69 lab results were repeat positives.

Central Zone recorded 393 new infections, Eastern Zone has 106, there are 56 cases in Northern Zone while Western Zone has 31.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority reports six patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish. All patients are being closely monitored for appropriate infection prevention and control measures are in place. Testing is available for all staff members and doctors on site who want to get tested.

There are an estimated 5,053 cases of COVID-19 IN Nova Scotia; 24 people are in hospital including three in ICU.

On Tuesday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 5,355 tests.