Province Reports 60 People in Hospital in COVID-19 Designated Units

Nova Scotia has 60 people in hospital who were admitted for COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a designated unit for the virus. That’s down from 66 people yesterday There are 12 people in ICU, one more than Friday.

There are another 293 others in hospital with the virus, identified as positive upon arrival at a medical facility but were admitted for another medical reason, no longer require care in a COVID-19 unit or contracted COVID-19 after they arrived in hospital.

The number of COVID-19 hospital admissions and discharges is not available.

There are 200 new lab-confirmed cases of the virus, including 91 in Central Zone, 41 in Eastern Zone, 33 in Northern Zone and 35 in Western Zone.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,633 tests.