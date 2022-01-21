Province Reports 601 New Cases of COVID-19

There are 601 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say there are 269 new infections in Central Zone, 120 in Eastern Zone, 49 in Northern Zone and 163 in Western Zone.

There are an estimated 5,241 active cases of COVID-19.

The province is also reporting 16 new hospital admissions and three discharges.

There are 94 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit. That includes 13 people in ICU.

There are 73 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital, but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care.

There are also 113 who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital.