Province Reports 611 New Cases of COVID-19

There are 611 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. That’s down a bit from Thursday’s single- day record of 689 new infections.

Central Zone is reporting 393 new cases, while Eastern Zone has 60, Northern Zone has 59 and Western Zone has 99.

There are an estimated 4,266 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia; 15 people are in hospital including four in ICU.

The province is renewing the state of emergency to protect the health and safety of Nova Scotians and ensure safety measures and other important actions can continue. The order comes into effect at noon Sunday and will extends to noon on Sunday, January 9th unless government terminates it or extends it.