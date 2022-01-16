Province Reports 696 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19

Nova Scotia has 696 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are 447 new infections in Central Zone, 108 in Eastern Zone, 105 in Western Zone and 36 in Northern Zone.

The province reports 68 people are in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit. Ten people are in the ICU.

There are also 60 people identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer need specialized care. There are also 112 people who contracted the virus after being admitted to hospital. The number of admissions or discharges to hospital are not available.

Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 3,711 tests on Saturday.