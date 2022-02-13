Province reports 76 people in COVID-19 Units, 243 New Cases of the Virus

Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say there are 76 people in hospital who

were admitted due to COVID-19 and receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit. Of that number 13 people are in ICU.

There are another 280 people in hospital with the virus, including those identified as positive upon arrival in a medical facility, but were in the hospital for another medical reason; were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer need specialized care, or contracted the virus after arrival in hospital for care.

There are also an additional 243 new lab confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 96 cases in Central Zone, 59 in Eastern Zone, 47 in Western Zone and 41 in Northern Zone.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,792 tests on Saturday.