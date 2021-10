The province is reporting 77 new cases of COVID-19 and 61 recoveries since the last update on Wednesday.

Fifty one of the cases are in the Central Zone, 13 are in the Western Zone, seven in Eastern Zone. And six in Northern Zone.

There are 240 active cases of the virus. Eleven people are in hospital, including four in ICU.

The province has also announced the State of Emergency has been extended to October 17th