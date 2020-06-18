Province Reports Another Day Without a New Case of COVID-19

Today marks 9 days in a row without a new case of COVID-19 identified in the province.

The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness made the announcement today.

To date, Nova Scotia has 50,240 negative test results, 1,061 positive COVID-19 cases, 62 deaths and two active COVID-19 cases. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. Two individuals are currently in hospital, one of those in ICU. Nine-hundred and ninety-seven cases are now resolved. Cases have been identified in all parts of the province.