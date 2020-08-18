Province Reports another New Case of COVID-19

The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness is reporting another new case of COVID-19 in the province. The new case is in the Northern zone and is connected to one of the cases reported last week.

To date, Nova Scotia has 68,638 negative test results, 1,075 positive COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths. There is currently no one in hospital as a result of COVID-19. One thousand and seven cases are now resolved.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 221 Nova Scotia tests yesterday and is operating 24-hours a day.