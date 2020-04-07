Province Reports First Death from COVID-19

Nova Scotia has recorded it’s first death from COVID-19.

Provincial Health officials say a woman in her 70’s with underlying medical conditions died Monday in hospital in the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s Eastern Zone from complications related to the virus. The Eastern Zone includes Antigonish and Guysborough Counties and Cape Breton.

Premier Stephen McNeil says he had hoped this day would liver come and he’s saddened a family in the province is going through this. He says this virus is dangerous and we have to work to slow it down to protect ourselves, those we love and everyone in our communities so that no other family has to suffer a loss like this.

As of Monday, 293 Nova Scotians have been infected with COVID-19.