Province Reports Five Deaths Related to COVID-19 and 362 New Cases

It has been a tragic weekend for COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness officials are reporting five deaths related to the virus; a woman in her 60s in Central Zone, a man in his 70s in Central Zone, a man in his 70s in Western Zone, a man in his 90s in Central Zone and a woman in her 90s in Western Zone.

There are 92 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit. That includes 14 people in ICU. There are also 93 people who were identified as positive for COVID-19 upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care. There are also 119 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital.

Nova Scotia has 362 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Central Zone has 165 new infections, Eastern Zone has 45, Northern Zone has 61 and Western Zone has 91.

There are an estimated 4,470 active cases of COVID-19.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s Labs completed 2,885 tests