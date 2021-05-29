Province Reports Four Deaths and 33 New Cases of COVID-19

There have been four deaths related to COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness department officials say the deaths include a man in his 80’s in Western Zone, two men in their 80’s in Central Zone and a woman in her 70’s in Central Zone. This is the most deaths reported in one day since May 3rd of last year, with six deaths on that day. There have now been 84 COVID-19 related deaths in the province.

There are 33 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia and 48 recoveries. Twenty-one of the new infections are in Central Zone, seven in Eastern Zone, three in Western Zone and two in Northern Zone.

The number of active cases of the virus continue to drop; there are now 566 cases. Forty-three people are in hospital, including 18 in ICU.

On Friday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 5,837 tests.