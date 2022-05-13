Province reports more than 3,000 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past week and 18 deaths

Nova Scotia is reporting 3,118 new lab-confirmed cases, 65 hospitalizations and 18 deaths due to COVID-19 in the seven-day period ending May 9. The number of new infections has continued to decline since the peak of the current wave in April, and severe outcomes continue to decline as well.

A release from the department of Health and Wellness states the number of COVID-19 cases linked to long-term care and residential care facilities is down this week, adding here have been more cases in long-term care during the Omicron waves than in prior waves and more than twice as many to date in the current wave compared to the fifth.