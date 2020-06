It’s another day of no new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. The number of infections to date

of the virus remains at 1,061. There is one active case of the virus; 998 Nova Scotians have recovered from the virus. There are no licensed long-term care homes in the province with active cases of the virus.

Two people are in hospital, one in intensive care. One patient’s COVID-19 infection is considered resolved, but remains in hospital.

Premier Stephen McNeil says as we head into the official start of summer with another straight day of no new cases of COVID-19, he congratulated the many graduates who are finding new ways to celebrate their achievement this year. He says while the province has been able to loosen restrictions, everyone must remain vigilant about following public health protocols.