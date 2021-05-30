Province Reports One Death, 20 New Cases of COVID-19

The province is reporting one person has died of COVID-19. The death is a woman in her 80’s in Central Zone. That marks the fifth death reported this weekend, four deaths were reported on Saturday. Eighty-five people in the province have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The number of new cases of the virus continues to drop. There are 20 new infections, down from 33 reported Saturday. Fourteen of the new cases are in Central Zone, five in Eastern Zone and one in Western Zone. There are also 80 recoveries.

There are now 505 active cases of COVID-19. There are 42 people in hospital, including 17 in ICU.