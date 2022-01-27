Province Reports One Death, 327 people in Hospital and 366 new cases of COVID-19

The province is reporting one death related to COVID-19; a woman in her 70s in Central Zone.

Nova Scotia has eleven new hospital admissions and seven discharges.

There are 327 people in hospital, including 15 people in ICU.

Nova Scotia is reporting 366 lab-confirmed cases of the virus, including 155 in Central Zone, 41 in Eastern Zone, 44 in Northern Zone, and 126 in Western Zone.

The province has an estimated 4,276 active cases of COVID-19.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,318 tests.