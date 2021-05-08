Province reports One Death and 163 New Cases of COVID-19

There has been another death related to COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say a man in his 70’s has died in Central Zone.

The province is also reporting 163 new cases of the virus. There are 134 new infections in Central Zone, 13 in Northern Zone, and eight each in Eastern and Western Zones.

One of the cases in Central Zone involves a staff member of Melville Gardens, a residential care facility in Halifax. Another case in Western Zone is a staff member at Harbour View Haven, a nursing home in Lunenburg. As a precaution, residents of the impacted units at the two homes are being isolated and cared for in their rooms. Residents living in both homes are being tested; most have been fully vaccinated with two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

There are now 1,538 active cases of COVID-19; 49 people are in hospital including seven in ICU.

On Friday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 6,911 tests.