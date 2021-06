There has been a death in Nova Scotia related to COVID-19. Provincial Health and Wellness officials say a woman in her 80s died in Central Zone.

The province is also reporting eight new cases of COVID-19, all in Central Zone. Three are close contacts There are also 22 recoveries from the virus.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 now totals 124. Six people are in hospital, including four in ICU.

On Sunday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s las completed 3,348 tests.