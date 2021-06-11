Province reports One Death, Eight New Cases of COVID-19

There’s been a death in Nova Scotia related to COVID-19. A man in his 50’s has died in Central Zone. The province is also reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 and eleven recoveries.

Six new cases are in Central Zone. Three are close contacts of previously reported cases, two are related to travel and one is under investigation.

Two new cases are in Eastern Zone and are close contacts of previously reported cases.

There is limited community spread in Central Zone. Eastern, Northern and Western Zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.

The National Microbiology Lab has confirmed two Delta variant cases. The cases were previously reported and both are related to travel.

There are 143 active cases of COVID-19; 10 people are in hospital, including six in ICU.

On Thursday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 4,918 tests.