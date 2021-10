There has been another death in Nova Scotia related to COVID-19. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say a woman in her 70’s in Central Zone has died. To date, 98 people have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

There are 25 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 recoveries.

Twenty of the cases are in Central Zone, two are in Western Zone, two are in Northern Zone and one is in Eastern Zone.

There are 254 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, 15 are in hospital, including five in ICU