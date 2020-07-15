Province Reports One New Case of COVID-19

The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness is reporting one new case of COVID-19.

The source of infection for this new case, which is in Central Zone, remains under investigation by Public Health and this individual is in hospital.

To date, Nova Scotia has 58,315 negative test results, 1,067 positive COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths and two active COVID-19 cases. One thousand and two cases are now resolved. One person is currently in hospital.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 444 Nova Scotia tests on July 14 and is operating 24-hours.