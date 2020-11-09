Province Reports One New Case of COVID-19; Active cases Dropping

There is one new case of COVID-19 in the province. Provincial Health officials say the new infection is in the Central Zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case. While there is one new case in the province, the number of active cases is dropping, down four from from Sunday to 16.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 658 Nova Scotia tests on Sunday.

So far, Nova Scotia has 117, 623 negative test results, 1,129 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths. No one is currently in hospital.