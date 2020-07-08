Province Reports One New Case of COVID-19; Public Health Warns of Possible Exposure to the Virus on an Air Canada Flight

There’s one new case of COVID-19 in the province. Health and Wellness Department officials say the new case, in the Western Zone, is a Nova Scotia truck driver who travelled outside Canada as an essential worker. That raises the number of active cases in the province to five. To date there have been 1,066 cases of the virus; 63 have died.

There are no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 475 Nova Scotia tests on Tuesday. So far, there are have 55,818 negative tests in the province.

NSHA Public Health is advising of potential exposure to COVID-19 on Air Canada flight AC 626 on June 26 from Toronto to Halifax. It departed Toronto at 8:15 p.m. and landed in Halifax at 11:17 p.m.

While anyone on the flight could have been exposed, based on Public Health’s investigation to date, passengers in rows 29, 30, 31, 32, 33 seats A to C are more likely to have had close contact. Passengers in these seats are asked to call 811 for advice. It is anticipated anyone exposed to the virus on the flight may develop symptoms up to 14 days after. This would be up to and including July 10.