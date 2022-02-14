Province Reports Seven Deaths, 158 new Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials are reporting seven people died over the weekend related to COVID-19. All the deaths in the Western Zone, a man in his 60s, two men and a woman in their 70s, a woman and a man in their 80s and a man in their 90s.

There were also seven new hospital admissions for COVID-19 and five discharges.

There are 68 people in hospital who were admitted because of COVID-19 and are receiving care in a designated COVID-19; 12 people are in ICU.

There are also 288 people in hospital with COVID-19 but were admitted for another medical reason, were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care, or contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital.

Provincial officials also report 158 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19; including 57 cases in Central Zone, 39 in Eastern Zone, 31 in Northern Zone and 31 in Western Zone.

The province is also reporting outbreaks at three hospitals including St. Mary’s Memorial Hospital. Fewer than five patients have tested positive at St. Mary’s.

There are an estimated 2,661 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,554 tests on Sunday