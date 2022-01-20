Province Reports Three Deaths, 696 New Cases of COVID-19

The province is reporting three deaths related to COVID-19. Health and Wellness Department officials say a woman in her 50s in Central Zone, a woman in her 70s in Northern Zone and a man in his 70s in Eastern Zone died.

Department officials are also reporting an addition 696 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are 382 new infections in Central Zone, 95 in Eastern Zone, 63 in Northern Zone and 156 in Western Zone.

There are an estimated 5,340 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

There are 18 new hospital admissions and 11 discharges.

There are 85 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit. That includes 12 people in ICU.

As well, there are 72 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care.

Also, there are 112 who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital.