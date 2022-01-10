Province reports three deaths, 816 New Cases of COVID-19

The province has announced three more deaths related to COVID-19. Health and Wellness Department officials say all three deaths were man, one in his 60s in Eastern Zone, another in his 70s in Northern Zone and the third in his 80s in Central Zone. All three contracted COVID-19 during the Omicron wave. There were also 29 new hospital admissions and 19 discharges since the last update on Friday.

There are 59 people in hospital, with two in the ICU. Of the 59 in hospital, 55 were admitted during the Omicron wave. The Nova Scotia Health Authority is reporting three new outbreaks in hospitals, including the Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow. Fewer than five people at each hospital has tested positive.

The province also reporting 816 new cases of COVID-19. There are 526 new infections in Central Zone, 110 in Eastern Zone, 70 in Northern Zone, and 110 in Western Zone.

Nova Scotia has estimated 6,906 active cases of COVID-19.

On Sunday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 4,063 tests.