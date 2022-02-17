Province reports Two Deaths Related to COVID-19 and 242 New Cases

There are two deaths in Nova Scotia related to COVID-19. Provincial Health and Wellness

Department officials say a man in his 50s and a man in his 70s, both in Eastern Zone, died.

The province is reporting 10 new hospital admissions and five discharges.

There are 66 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit. That includes 11 people in ICU.

There are 301 others in hospital with the virus, identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, no longer require care in a COVID-19 unit or contracted COVID-19 after they arrived at the medical facility.

There are 242 new cases of the virus, with 80 in Central Zone, 67 in Eastern Zone, 50 in Northern Zone, and 45 in Western Zone.

There are an estimated 2,535 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.