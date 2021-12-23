Province Identifies 689 New Cases of COVID-19

Nova Scotia has once again eclipsed its record single day total for new cases of COVID-19. The province has identified 689 new cases, surpassing the previous milestone of 537, set just yesterday.

The vast majority of the new infections are in Central Zone with 498. Eastern ZonTe has 55 new cases, there are 79 in Northern Zone and 57 in Western Zone.

No new cases are reported in two local facilities where recent outbreaks were reported, St. Martha’s Regional Hospital and Parkland Antigonish.

There are 3,844 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia; 14 people are in hospital including four in ICU.

On Wednesday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 8,181 tests.