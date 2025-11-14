Province says No to a Proposed Development of a Golf Course at West Mabou Provincial Park

Premier Tim Houston says the proposed development of a golf course at West Mabou Provincial Park is not moving forward. Houston spoke to reporters Thursday following cabinet. Houston says the Department of Natural Resources decided plans by Cabot, the company that has three golf courses in Inverness, were unreasonable.

Liberal MLA Iain Rankin called Thursday’s decision to put an end to the application a good move.

Rankin said Nova Scotians don’t want developments within the boundaries of fully designated parks, adding he thinks the community is relieved. With that said, Rankin also noted the decision came later than many would have liked.