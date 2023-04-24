Province says No to Potential Golf Course Development at West Mabou Beach

West Mabou residents heard back from the provincial natural resources minister on a potential golf course development.

Natural Resources Minister Tory Rushton said there has been a letter writing campaign regarding the potential for a golf course development on West Mabou Beach by Cabot Cape Breton, with Rushton noting he never recevied an application from the developer.

Rushton said he asked staff to look into the legislative process.

The Minister said he has heard about the matter for at least six months, noting he understands residents were anxious to hear back. He noted the department receives about 2,000 applications a year for lands which he is responsible as minister. He said there were a lot of questions about this development, so he asked staff to look into it.