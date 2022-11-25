Province seeks Public Input in Development a Food and Beverage Strategy

The provincial government is looking for your ideas on what it can do to help get more health, local food onto kitchen tables.

Agriculture Minister and Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow says government wants 20 per cent of all the money spent on food in Nova Scotia to be local. He adds not everyone has easy access to healthy, local food and the province wants to help change that.

Officials from 12 government departments worked together to identify and understand the programs in place to increase public awareness and production and access to health local food. They also met with more than 100 representatives in the food system, including primary producers, retail and food banks.

That information along with citizen input will be used to develop the food and beverage strategy.

The survey and a public input guide are available at: https://novascotia.ca/food-and-beverage-strategy-engagement