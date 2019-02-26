Province Sees Benefits to Reducing Trade Barriers for Nova Scotia Businesses

A senior official with a Provincial Government office tasked with reducing red tape says trimming interprovincial trade barriers in the region presents an opportunity. The Executive Director of Regulatory Reform and Partnerships with the Office of Regulatory Affairs and Service Effectiveness, Leanne Hachey spoke to the Pictou County Chamber of Commerce this morning.

Hachey says this region has more to gain than any other part of the country by eliminating barriers to trade; regulations that vary from province to province