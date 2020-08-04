Province sells Liscombe Lodge to Hearthstone Hospitality

The province has announced it has sold Liscombe Lodge Resort and Conference Centre in

Guysborough County to Hearthstone Hospitality Limited. The company paid $450,000 for the resort. The sale closed on Saturday. The new owner will invest $1 million in upgrades and offer employment to all current workers.

Hearthstone operates three hotels in Nova Scotia; in Port Hastings, Sydney and Dartmouth.

Business Minister Geoff MacLellan says with the sale, the province is officially out of the resort business.

In 2016, the province asked Develop Nova Scotia to find a buyer for two of its Signature Resorts, Digby Pines and Liscombe Lodge. Digby Pines was sold in December.

New Castle Resorts managed both the Digby Pines and Liscombe Lodge for the province since 2002.