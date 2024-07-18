Province Signs New 10-Year Agreement with Federal Government for Municipal Infrastructure Projects

Nova Scotia’s 49 municipalities will be receiving funding through an agreement between the federal and provincial governments. It’s a 10-year agreement that will provide $318 million in the first five years. This fund has existed since 2005 and was formerly known as the Gas Tax Fund. The last 10-year deal expired at the end of March; Nova Scotia received $681 million over the life of that deal.

The Canada Community-Building Fund provides up-front and long-term funding for local infrastructure projects affecting such areas as drinking water, wastewater, public transit and community projects.

The fund is intended to help municipalities build and revitalize public infrastructure that’s consistent with other priorities such as improving housing supply and affordability, productivity and economic growth, a clean environment and strong cities and communities.