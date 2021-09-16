Province Spends Almost $940 Million Related to the COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020-21 Fiscal Year, in posting a $341.6 million Deficit

New figures show grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Nova Scotia government’s bottom line. Finance Minister and Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster

released final figures from the 2020-21 fiscal year that ended on March 31st.

The province posted a deficit of $341.6 million dollars. When the budget was tabled by the previous Liberal government in March of last year, before the pandemic began, it had projected a surplus of $55 million.

MacMaster says government’s response to the pandemic amounted to $940 million in gross operating and capital spending. The province was helped with $413 million in federal government supports.

MacMaster says the figures announced today won’t affect the plans the PC’s campaigned on during the election.

Total consolidated expenditures amounted to $12.63 billion. At year end net debt was $16.40 billion. The net debt to GDP ratio for 2020-21 was 36 per cent.