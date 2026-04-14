Province Streamlines its Zero Percent Program for Student Loans

Nova Scotia graduates will no longer have to reapply to keep their provincial student loans interest-free.

The province has announced it has streamlined its zero percent interest program, removing the annual application requirement for all new graduates and ensuring continuous support for eligible borrowers during their repayment period.

The program supports graduates who remain in Nova Scotia after completing their students. Before this change, graduates had to reapply each year to confirm they are eligible.

Advanced Education Minister Brendan Maguire says graduates should be able focus on their new, exciting stage they are starting, no worrying about whether they have filled out the paperwork tot keep loan repayment affordable