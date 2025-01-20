Province Supports Upgrade to Mulgrave Marine Terminal to Accommodate Large Wind Turbines

The Strait of Canso Superport is getting some upgrades to allow it to handle large wind turbines more safely and efficiently.

The province will provide $750,000 for capital improvements for the Mulgrave Marine Terminal including the installation of a Bailey Bridge to make it more accessible for commerical transportation routes.

Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow explains the way the road is configured along Route 344, you can’t transport a large wind turbine component in that area. Morrow says Bailey Bridge will cut out that turn, allowing easy shipment of components along that highway.

The CEO of the of the Strait of Canso Superport Corporation Tim Gilfoy welcomes the annonucement.

Superport Corporation Board Chair Joe Brennan says the new generation components can be quite large, up 83 metres in length for the turbine blades.

Wind energy is a key plank in the government’s 2030 Clean Power Plan. The plan aims to have 80 per cent renewable energy by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050.

This commitment by the province will support future wind energy projects,such as nearby onshore wind farms proposed for Guysborough County.