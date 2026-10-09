Province supports Local Projects for Area Seniors

Several local organizations are receiving funding from the province for projects helping seniors age well and stay healthy.

In all, 44 projects across Nova Scotia are being supported through the Age-Friendly Communities Grant program. The announcement was made by Minister of Seniors and Long-Term Care, Barbara Adams.

The Havre Boucher and Area Cultural Development and Recreation Association receives $8,200 for a wellness and social engagement program with workshops, subsidized meals, cultural events and educational sessions. The Seniors Take Action Coalition of Richmond County is getting $18,200 in a partnership initiative providing Mental Health First Aid training for older adults in Richmond and Pictou Counties.

The St. Ann’s Bay Development Association is being provided with $9,925 for Take a Break, a series of informal, accessible community gatherings providing seniors with opportunities to socialize, share information, learn practical skills and reduce social isolation.

Tartan Gardens of Judique Society receives $10,000 for a renovation and expansion of the community garden to create accessible raised beds, walkways and multilingual signage for older adults.