Province Suspends the Licensed Cape Breton Moose Hunt for Three Years

The Province is suspending the licensed Cape Breton moose hunt for three years because of a significant drop in the population. The Mi’kmaq are also putting a moratorium on their rights-based moose harvest until populations are sustainable.

Natural Resources and Renewables Minister Tory Rushton says suspending licenses for the hunt will allow government to implement the necessary conservation measures to safeguard the future of moose in Cape Breton.

The Department and the Mi’kmaq work closely together to manage the Island’s moose population, including periodic aerial surveys over the Cape Breton Highlands. The 2024 survey shows the estimated population has dropped from about 1,500 to around 835.

Traditionally the department issues 345 licenses through a lottery each spring. Department officials say suspending both the licensed hunt and the rights-based harvest is expected to help the population to start recovering to more sustainable numbers.

Hunting, disease and climate change are factors that could be contributing to the decline.