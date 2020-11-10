Province tightens restrictions for People Arriving in Nova Scotia from outside Atlantic Canada

During a provincial COVID-19 update Monday, Premier Stephen McNeil announced new

protocols for keeping the province safe.

Since the last provincial briefing on November 3, the province reported 15 new confirmed cases of the virus and 16 active cases remain. One new COVID-19 infection was announced Monday in the Central Zone, a close contact of a previously announced case. McNeil said the government is concerned about with the rise in cases and the potential exposure that may exist.

Effective immediately, said McNeil, anyone engaged in non-essential travel to the province from outside of the Atlantic bubble must quarantine alone for 14 days. If someone enters from outside the Atlantic bubble and has to quarantine with others, the entire household must isolate for 14 days.

McNeil said the Department of Health and Wellness dispatched a mobile testing unit to the Clayton Park area of the HRM over concerns about a local cluster.