Province to Add and Expand Clinics including Some Locally to Connect More Nova Scotians to Primary Care

The province is investing in 60 new and expanding health care clinics across Nova Scotia, including some locally.

The expansion will include collaborate family practice teams, primary care clinics, after hours clinics, urgent care centres and urgent treatment centres.

It’s aim to connect more Nova Scotians to primary care.

Locally, there’s plans to have a Collaborative Family Practice Team in place for Antigonish. A request for proposal for a facility went out on April 28th. It is scheduled to open in the Summer of 2025. Several other local teams will be strengthened; in Guysborough/Canso and Port Hawkesbury.

A Primary Care Clinic will open this summer in Port Hawkesbury, while another in Antigonish will be strengthened.