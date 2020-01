David Coulombe, Inverness County’s Director of Infrastructure and Emergency Services, told council the Department of Natural Resources will be taking care of garbage emerging from the ground at Inverness Beach.

A historical garbage dump was onsite, and some trash is now breaking free of the ground.

Coulombe talked with the DNR, and DNR confirmed they are responsible for anything up to the higher high water mark. The trash is within that range, and therefore the province will handle it.