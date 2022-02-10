Province to Ease COVID-19 Restrictions in Three Phases

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has announced the province will ease COVID-19 restrictions

over three phases, starting next Monday. A release from the province stated each phase is expected to last about a month, depending on epidemiology, hospitalizations, and case activity.

In Phase 1, events will be allowed again, gathering limits will increase and all border restrictions for domestic travellers will be lifted. In Phase 2, gathering limits will be further increased. In Phase 3, there will be no more gathering limits or physical distance requirements.

During phase 1 and 2, masks are required in indoor public places and proof of full vaccination will continue to be required for discretionary activities. These restrictions may continue in Phase 3, depending on epidemiology.

During an update today, Houston said the more we continue to let covid control our daily lives, the longer we will see the negative impacts.

In terms of changes coming on Monday, all border restrictions for domestic travellers entering Nova Scotia will be lifted while international travelers will continue to follow federal rules.

The informal gathering limit indoors and outdoors will be 25 people from the same household or close social group, while the formal gathering limit for gatherings and events hosted by a recognized business or organization will be 50 per cent of capacity indoors and outdoors.

Examples include festivals, special events, social gatherings, regular faith services, wedding ceremonies, funeral ceremonies and associated visitations, and spectators at sports events, performances and movie theatres.

Professional and amateur sports participants and arts and culture participants are limited to 60 indoors and outdoors. They can have practices, training, regular league games, rehearsals and performances but tournaments are not allowed

Fitness, recreation and leisure businesses and organizations can operate at 75 per cent capacity, while retail businesses and malls can operate at the maximum capacity possible with physical distance and masks. Personal services like hair salons can resume offering services that require removing masks.

Food establishments and liquor-licensed establishments can operate at 75 per cent capacity, though they must stop dine-in service by midnight and close by 1 a.m. while takeout, drive-thru and delivery can operate later.

In terms of education, singing and use of wind instruments can resume, while schools will follow the community guidelines on sports, arts and culture.

The Province also announced investing approximately $65 million in health authorities, long-term care and home care to increase pay for continuing care assistants (CCAs) so they will become the highest paid in Atlantic Canada.

Wages for unionized and non-unionized CCAs at all levels in the publicly funded sector will increase by approximately 23 per cent effective Thursday, February 10.